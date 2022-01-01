Go
Bangkok Joe's

The first dumpling bar in DC! Featuring a full service bar, rice, and noodle bowls. Exquisite Thai cuisine.

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

3000 K St NW Suite E120 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Chicken Noodles$11.99
Stir-fried fresh rice noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili and garlic sauce. Gluten Free
Vegetarian option- Mixed veggies & fried Tofu
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of spicy-basil sauce OR mild soy sauce and egg.
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu
Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun$6.50
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
Panang Thai Thai$11.99
Our savory chicken curried peanut sauce with coconut milk, basil and kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.
Vegetarian Option: Fried Tofu
Chicken Basil Kapow$13.00
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
Chicken Broccoli$9.99
Steamed jasmine rice topped with stir-fried chicken and broccoli in our tasty soy sauce
Pad Thai Chicken$11.99
Popular Thai Noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crush roasted peanut, bean sprouts, scallions and egg
(egg optional- fish sauce used, substitute available)
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & fried Tofu
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3000 K St NW Suite E120

Washington DC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
