Bangkok Thai Restaurant

11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA

Popular Items

A1 Satay$6.95
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
R1 Bangkok Fried Rice-D$12.95
Choice of Meat, or Veggies, stir-fried rice with, tomatoes, onions, green onion, and egg
A4 Spring Rolls$4.95
Freshly deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage and carrot. With Thai sweet chili sauce
R2 Basil Fried Rice-D$12.95
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
N1 Pad Thai-D$12.95
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarin sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice-D$13.95
Combo Shrimp and chicken stir-fried rice with egg, pineapples, bell pepper, carrot, and cashew nut
A6 Thai Dumpling$5.95
Shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>
N2 Drunken Noodles-D$12.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper with choice of meat
C3 Yellow Curry-D$12.95
Choice of Meat, Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, with pineapple, carrot, potatoes, and onion
Thai Ice Tea$3.95
Location

Chester VA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
