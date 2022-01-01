Go
Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W

Popular Items

#7 - Pad-Thai
Rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, grounded PEANUT.
#31 - Green Curry
coconut milk, basil, kaffir leaf, bell pepper green curry paste, eggplant, green pepper.
Thai Tea$4.50
Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai tea with milk. Orange color.
# D - Cream Cheese Wonton$6.95
(6 pcs) Thick wonton skin wrapped with sweeten cream cheese. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce Contain: Dairy, Wheat
# 2 - Fresh Spring Rolls$5.95
(2 pcs) Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, fresh vegetables mix, and vermicelli noodles. More option availiable. Sauce contains penauts.
# 67 - Chicken Satay$8.95
(5 sticks) Marinated chicken satay on stick. Peanut satay sauce (contains dairy) and Cucumber sauce.
# D1 - Mango w. Sticky Rice$6.95
Mango, sweet sticky rice topped with coconut sauce
#9 - Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot
#16 - Stir-Fried Rind Pork w. Chinese Broccoli$12.95
Ka-Na-Moo-Krob
# 3 - Egg Rolls$5.95
(4 pcs) Filling made with glass noodle, onion, carrot, cabbage, and grounded pork. Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
Location

333 University Ave W

Saint Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
