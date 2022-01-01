Go
Bango Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

160 Walt Whitman Shops Suite 1173 • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Avo Ranch$8.99
Pressed flatbread, roasted chicken red onion, avocado, bacon, mozzarella & lemon basil ranch
BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls$9.50
Your choice of base, protein, toppings and dressing
Sweet Potato Cobb$12.50
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, grape tomatoes, avocado, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, shaved parmesan, lemon basil ranch
Bango Boss$7.75
Banana, flax seed, peanut butter, chocolate protein & almond milk
Chicken Pesto$8.99
Pressed flatbread, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto vinaigrette
Harvest$12.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Build Your Own - Cold Bowl$6.85
Your choice of base, granola and toppings
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

160 Walt Whitman Shops Suite 1173

Huntington Station NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
