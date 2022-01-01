Bango Bowls

Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY

Mamajuana Café of Huntington brings architecture from the colonial city of the Dominican Republic.

Our mouth-watering and brilliantly innovative Latino cuisine, combines time-honored traditional recipes with delicious new twists. Our chef creates all sauces from scratch and from Dominican Republic to Colombia, our dishes exemplify the authentic flavors of the Caribbean Hispanic and South American culinary tradition.

Try one of our delicious LATINO INFUSED SUSHI ROLLS and we are particularly renowned for our sumptuous famous SUNDAY PURA VIDA BRUNCH PARTY. A highly creative, cocktail menu and a superb wine list and personalized prideful service, cap off the whole experience.

