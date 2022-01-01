Go
Juice & Smoothies

Bango Bowls

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

356 Reviews

$

68 E Main St

Bay Shore, NY 11706

Popular Items

Build Your Own - Cold Bowl$6.85
Your choice of base, granola and toppings
Sweet Potato Cobb$12.50
Chopped romaine, roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, grape tomatoes, avocado, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, shaved parmesan, lemon basil ranch
Harvest$12.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, roasted chicken, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Spicy Sal$15.75
White rice, marinated salmon, cucumbers, jalapeños, seaweed salad, spicy furikake, crispy wonton strips, soy sauce, spicy mayo
Bango Bowl$6.85
BASE Açaí, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk
GRANOLA Oats & Honey
TOPPINGS Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Hawaiian Classic$16.75
White rice, marinated tuna, green onion, cucumber, avocado, crispy onions, spicy mayo & sesame seeds
BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls$9.50
Your choice of base, protein, toppings and dressing
Chicken Fajita$11.99
Brown rice, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, grilled peppers & onions, corn, avocado, sour cream, salsa, chipotle crema
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

68 E Main St, Bay Shore NY 11706

Directions

