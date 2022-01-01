Go
Bango Bowls

1010 Park Blvd

Popular Items

Pink Dragon
BASE Pitaya, banana, pineapple, apple & a dash of apple juice
GRANOLA Vanilla Nut
TOPPINGS Pineapple, strawberries, banana, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Build Your Own - Cold Bowl
Your choice of base, granola and toppings
Purple Rain$7.75
Açaí, strawberries, banana, peanut butter, honey, & soy milk
Bango Bowl
BASE Açaí, strawberries, banana, blueberries & a dash of soy milk
GRANOLA Oats & Honey
TOPPINGS Strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & a drizzle of honey
Location

1010 Park Blvd

Massapequa Park NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
