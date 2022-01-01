Bangor sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Bangor

Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

72 Columbia Street, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
I Wanna Be Pastramied$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
Reuben Tuesday$9.95
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
