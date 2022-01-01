Bangor sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Bangor
More about Harvest Moon Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
72 Columbia Street, Bangor
|Popular items
|Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu
|$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
|I Wanna Be Pastramied
|$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
|Reuben Tuesday
|$9.95
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread.
Harvest Moon Deli
1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor
|Popular items
|Harvest Moon Salad
|$9.95
Apples, Grapes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Onions, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Homemade Croutons over a bed of Fresh Spinach.
Harvest Moon Deli
366 Griffin Road, Bangor
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Cheddar, Onions, Cucumbers,Tomatoes, Hard-boiled Eggs & Homemade Croutons over Mixed Greens.