Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Bangor

Go
Bangor restaurants
Toast

Bangor restaurants that serve brisket

Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

650 Broadway, Bangor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Brisket Platter$17.00
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich Solo$12.00
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery image

 

Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

570 Main St, Bangor

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Melt$13.49
Thick-slices of smoked beef brisket covered in our Texas-style BBQ sauce, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled sweet peppers, and red onion. Served with your choice of side, coleslaw, and a pickle spear....no substitutions please
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Bangor

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Map

More near Bangor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston