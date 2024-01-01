Buffalo chicken salad in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
The Flaming Caesar is here! Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons, then topped with buffalo chicken tenders.
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery - The Pub
570 Main St, Bangor
|Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.99
The best of both worlds! A garden fresh salad with strips of Geaghan's boneless chicken wings, tomato, onion and cucumber. Served with your favorite dressing and a dinner roll.