Chicken pot pies in Bangor

Bangor restaurants
Toast

Bangor restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor

643 Broadway, Bangor

Chicken Pot Pie$15.99
This is the real deal – just the right mix of white and dark meat chicken stewed with gravy and vegetables cooked in our homemade pie crust. Served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
Dysarts on Broadway - 1110 Broadway - Bangor, ME - - COMEEAT

1110 Broadway, Bangor

Chicken Pot Pie*$16.00
Dysart's famous buttery flaky crust. Chicken pot pie. Filled with tender white chicken meat, peas, & carrots. Served with 1 side and homemade bread.
More about Dysarts on Broadway - 1110 Broadway - Bangor, ME - - COMEEAT

