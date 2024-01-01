Chicken pot pies in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.99
This is the real deal – just the right mix of white and dark meat chicken stewed with gravy and vegetables cooked in our homemade pie crust. Served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
Dysarts on Broadway - 1110 Broadway - Bangor, ME - - COMEEAT
1110 Broadway, Bangor
|Chicken Pot Pie*
|$16.00
Dysart's famous buttery flaky crust. Chicken pot pie. Filled with tender white chicken meat, peas, & carrots. Served with 1 side and homemade bread.