Chicken wraps in Bangor

Go
Bangor restaurants
Toast

Bangor restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

72 Columbia Street, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

366 Griffin Road, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Homemade Croutons with Caesar Dressing on Choice of Wrap
More about Harvest Moon Deli

