Pancakes in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
643 Broadway, Bangor
|2 Blueberry Pancakes
|$8.29
More about Dysarts on Broadway - 1110 Broadway - Bangor, ME - - COMEEAT
Dysarts on Broadway - 1110 Broadway - Bangor, ME - - COMEEAT
1110 Broadway, Bangor
|Blueberry Pancake Platter
|$12.25
These platters are huge! Choose your favorite meat, bacon, sausage or ham. 2 eggs cooked your way and maple syrup.
(Best with real Maine Syrup add 2.50)
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries from Downeast Maine. Served with maple syrup or (add real maine Maple syrup 2.50)
Best when you add bacon, ham, sausage, or hash.