Shepherds pies in Bangor

Bangor restaurants
Bangor restaurants that serve shepherds pies

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

643 Broadway, Bangor

Avg 4.4 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$16.49
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery image

 

Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

570 Main St, Bangor

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$12.99
Comfort food at it's finest. A delicious blend of Ground lamb, carrots, onions, and corn topped with creamy mashed made using Caribou Russet potatoes. We proudly source our ground lamb locally from Sunset Acres Farm in Brooksville, Maine.
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

