Shepherds pies in Bangor

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.49
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
570 Main St, Bangor
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.99
Comfort food at it's finest. A delicious blend of Ground lamb, carrots, onions, and corn topped with creamy mashed made using Caribou Russet potatoes. We proudly source our ground lamb locally from Sunset Acres Farm in Brooksville, Maine.