Veggie burgers in Bangor

Bangor restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
199 State St., Bangor
|Veggie Burger
|$9.99
Handmade Burger Made from Sautéed Veggie, Beans, Oats, and Seasonings. Served on a Homemade Bulkie Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
570 Main St, Bangor
|Award Winning Veggie Burger
|$12.59
Not just for the tofu-loving vegetarians among us! Our homemade black bean veggie burger is served on a grilled homemade bun topped with our roasted red pepper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with our own cole slaw, a pickle and Geaghan's fresh-cut pub fries. (*made with eggs)