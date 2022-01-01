Go
Bang! Restaurant

Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!

213 2nd St SW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

General Tso's Cauliflower$10.00
Brussels$11.00
Flash fried brussels, miso mayo, sweet soy
Shitake Mushroom Bun$4.00
Rice Balls$9.00
Fried sesame rice balls, chili sauce
Thai Chicken Spring Rolls$11.00
Goat Cheese Dumplings$13.00
Goat cheese dumplings, cilantro sauce
Firecracker Shrimp$16.00
Tempura firecracker shrimp, spicy garlic sauce
Chicken Bun$4.00
BBQ Pork Bun$4.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi$11.00
Sweet potato gnocchi, coconut, curry, kale
Location

213 2nd St SW

Charlottesville VA

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
