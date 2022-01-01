Go
Toast

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento

Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.

6840 65th st ste 125

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Phở Bò$12.99
Beef Rice Noodles Soup with Rare Sliced Beef, Well-done Flank, Tendon and Beef Balls
Banh Xeo$13.75
Fried Pancake Made of Rice Flour, Pork, Shrimp, Diced Green Onion and Bean Sprouts
Banh Uot Tom Chấy$11.50
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce.
Chả Giò (5 cuốn với rau)$9.50
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with taro, carrot, clear vermicelli, mushroom, pork and eggs. 5 rolls with vegetables
Bánh Cuốn Nhân Thịt ( 5 pounds )$45.00
Ground Pork Flour Sheet ( 5 pounds )
Bún Riêu$11.99
Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg
Gỏi Cuốn ( 20 cuốn )$45.00
Spring Rolls ( 20 rolls )
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Đac Biet$12.99
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
Banh Cuon Nhan Thit$11.50
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

6840 65th st ste 125

Sacramento CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

0031 - Sacramento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hao Bao Dumpling House - Stockton Blvd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston