Go
Toast

Tay Ho - San Gabriel

Established in 1986 by a team passionate for authenticity and efficiency, Tay Ho is taking tradition to-go.
Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, our restaurants honor the tradition of authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food.
We love Vietnamese cuisine for its rich history and versatility. The focus is on the preparation: handcrafted elements, slow cooked broths, steamed vegetables. Ordering from Tay Ho means receiving a healthy and nutritious meal every time.

529 E. Valley Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

529 E. Valley Blvd

San Gabriel CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

Yifang

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motto Tea Cafe

No reviews yet

What's your Motto?

Boba Ave 8090全统店

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston