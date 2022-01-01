Go
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster

Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.

9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H

Popular Items

Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt$11.95
House Special Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with seasoned ground pork & mushroom, topped with Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter and our famous dipping sauce.
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay$11.95
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with protein substitute & mushroom, green bean fritter, sweet potato fritter, fried tofu, cilantro and our famous (vegetarian) and our famous vegetarian house dipping sauce.
Banh Xeo (1)$9.75
Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Hu Tieu Mi Tay Ho$11.95
Egg Noodle and Rice noodles, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, shrimp tempura, and your choice of sauce or broth.
Mi Tay Ho$11.95
Egg Noodle, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp tempura
Banh Xeo (2)$13.50
Vietnamese Fried Pancake ( 2 Each ) Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Bánh Ướt Cuốn Thịt Nướng (4 rolls)$11.95
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce.
Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )$10.50
Deep fried eggs rolls filled with ground pork and shrimp, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce (4 rolls included)
Banh Cuon Nhan Thit$11.50
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay$11.00
Classic rice crepe with fried tofu, sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous vegetarian dipping sauce
Location

Westminster CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

