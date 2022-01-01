Banh Meee Downtown
Welcome to banh meee downtown!
We are a fast casual eatery that serves Vietnamese inspired food.
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
126-130 Ann Uccello Street • $
126-130 Ann Uccello Street
Hartford CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
