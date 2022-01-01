Go
Banh Meee Downtown

Welcome to banh meee downtown!
We are a fast casual eatery that serves Vietnamese inspired food.

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

126-130 Ann Uccello Street • $

Avg 4.7 (262 reviews)

Popular Items

dumplings$6.00
pork dumplings. Have them fried or steam.
the "butt meee"$9.00
thick cut of pork butt slow cooked until tender then fried to be crispy, served on bread with pickled daikons/carrots, cilantro, Vietnamese mayo and our signature banh meee sauce.
Bun Thit (Dry noodle no broth)$9.00
rice noodles topped with your choice of protein, pickled daikon/carrots, cucumbers, fried eggrolls, dry shallots and sweet fish sauce.
vietnamese pork eggrolls
Vietnamese Eggroll made with Pork, Fungi, onion, carrots, jicama, rice noodles and spices mixed together, wrapped then fried and served with spicy/sweet fish sauce vinaigrette.
Mi Noodles$9.00
egg noodles served in pho broth. Garnish with dry onion, crispy pork fat, scallions &/or onions, bean spout, cilantro, and lime.
Pho Noodles$8.00
Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.
banh mi flank steak$11.00
Flank steak marinated in our lemongrass soy sauce base. Grilled then served on a banh mi, topped with pickled daikons, cilantro, onion and glazed with our sweet fish sauce.
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Bun Bo Hue$9.00
Rice vermicelli served in spicy lemongrass broth with your choice of protein, Garnish with basil. cabbage, cilantro, and lime.
banh mi salmon$13.00
salmon fillet fried, served on bread with pickles, cilantro, onions, Vietnamese mayo and finished with a spicy boom boom sauce. Our banh mi ca salmon taste like a Po Boy sandwich but better.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

126-130 Ann Uccello Street

Hartford CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
