Go
A map showing the location of Banh Mi My-Tho 2 - 7434 Garvey AvenueView gallery

Banh Mi My-Tho 2 - 7434 Garvey Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

7434 Garvey Avenue

Rosemead, CA 91770

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

7434 Garvey Avenue, Rosemead CA 91770

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Daikokuya - Monterey Park - 111 North Atlantic Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Aliya Lavaland
orange starNo Reviews
141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103 Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co - MP
orange star4.1 • 2,181
122 S Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Monterey Park
orange starNo Reviews
141 N. Atlantic Blvd. Unit #107 Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
orange starNo Reviews
500 N. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Monterey Park
orange star4.2 • 1,107
500 North Atlantic Boulevard Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosemead

Rose City Pizza - Rosemead
orange star4.3 • 2,435
3588 ROSEMEAD BLVD ROSEMEAD, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000838 - Rosemead Place
orange star4.1 • 832
3584 Rosemead Blvd. Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0315 - Rosemead, CA
orange star4.4 • 32
3628 Rosemead Blvd Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rosemead

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Montebello

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Banh Mi My-Tho 2 - 7434 Garvey Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston