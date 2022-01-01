Go
BANH MI OI

Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away.
Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.

1759 CENTRE ST • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Banh Mi - BBQ Chicken$8.50
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Chicken.
Pho - Well-Done Brisket$12.50
Rice noodles and welldone brisket served with a strong and aromatic beef broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce
NO UTENSILS
One Simple Thing You Can do to Help Save our Planet is opt out of utensils and napkins.
Banh Mi - BBQ Pork$8.50
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Pork
Fresh Vegetarian Rolls$6.50
Two soft rolls with vegan bologna, mint, basil, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
Banh Mi - Vegetarian Five Spice Tofu$7.49
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our five spice tofu.
Fresh Rolls$6.50
Two soft rolls with steamed pork and shrimp, basil, mint, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce
Crispy Rolls$6.75
Deep-fried rolls with pork and veggie wrapped, served with garlic fish sauce.
Pho - Chicken$12.50
Rice noodles and chicken breast served with a strong and aromatic chicken broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce
Banh Mi - The Classic$8.00
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and Viet Pork Bologna, Ham and Pâté.
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1759 CENTRE ST

BOSTON MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
