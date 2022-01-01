Go
Toast

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

2202 4th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The BH Burger & Fries$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
Kale & Quinoa$13.00
Avocado, Sun-dried Cherries, Ricotta Salata, Toasted Almonds, Mustard Vinaigrette
Truffled French Fries$13.00
Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli
Crispy Chili Glazed Brussels Sprouts$13.95
Pork Belly, Toasted Sesame, Cilantro
Deviled Eggs$10.75
Lemon Pepper Seasoned Chips, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$18.00
Spicy Slaw, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
KY Tai$10.00
Charred Pineapple Spiced Bourbon, Curacao, Angostura, Tiki Bitters, Lemon, Ginger
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel$25.50
Mashed Potatoes, Hollandaise, Cherry Tomato Salad
Roasted Beet Salad$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette
Spaghetti with Pesto Cream$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
See full menu

Location

2202 4th Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hob Nob Hill

No reviews yet

A San Diego Institution since 1944.

Civico By The Park

No reviews yet

Second location for the famous Civico1845. Now offering Pinsa Romana, Pizza characterized by the lightness of the dough and high quality toppings.

Common Stock

No reviews yet

Common Stock is a casually sophisticated neighborhood establishment, where approachable, nostalgic plates are prepared from scratch with obsessively sourced ingredients. Using a focus on genuine hospitality and thoughtfully orchestrated table service, Common Stock will offer an uncommon dining experience where guests will enjoy the comfort of full-service dining with the option to order prior to seating. Common Stock is a new breed of restaurant, where speed and efficiency intersect with grace and hospitality.
***TO BEST SERVE OUR GUESTS, WE ASK ALL MODIFIED OR SPECIAL ORDERS TO BE PLACED IN PERSON WITH A MANAGER***

The Corner Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Pull up a seat at the best neighborhood hangout in Bankers Hill, and get a feel for our unique yet casual gastropub. Just around the corner from historic Balboa Park, our down-to-earth space will get you settled in to enjoy this noteworthy American gastropub tailored for foodies, craft beer- and cocktail enthusiasts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston