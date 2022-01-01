Go
Toast

Banks Street Bar

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4401 Banks • $

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Fresh Ingredients

Location

4401 Banks

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mid City Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Order online, or give us a call.

Nola Chick

No reviews yet

New Orleans Best Dressed Chicken!

Wakin' Bakin'

No reviews yet

Current Hours : Thu-Sun 7a-2p
Breakfast, Lunch & Virtual Market
Established 2010 ~ Family Owned & Operated

Ciao Tapas Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston