Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Banner Elk

Go
Banner Elk restaurants
Toast

Banner Elk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave

324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black-Jack Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Blackened chicken topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle' mayonnaise
Chicken Filet Sandwich$9.95
Breaded chicken topped swiss, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
More about Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
Consumer pic

 

Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

330 Main Street East, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.95
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich$10.95
With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.
More about Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

Browse other tasty dishes in Banner Elk

Tortellini

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Pasta Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Sliders

Map

More near Banner Elk to explore

Boone

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.7 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston