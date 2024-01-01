Chicken sandwiches in Banner Elk
Banner Elk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk
|Black-Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Blackened chicken topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle' mayonnaise
|Chicken Filet Sandwich
|$9.95
Breaded chicken topped swiss, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk
330 Main Street East, Banner Elk
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.