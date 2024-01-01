Chicken wraps in Banner Elk
Banner Elk restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, tossed in ceasar dressing with lettuce, tomato and croutons. Served with a side. Try it with Blackened Mahi or shrimp for a different twist.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, lettuce, tomato and onions and topped with Ranch dressing. Served with choice of side.
More about Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk
Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk
330 Main Street East, Banner Elk
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.95
Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.