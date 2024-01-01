Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Banner Elk

Banner Elk restaurants
Banner Elk restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave

324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, tossed in ceasar dressing with lettuce, tomato and croutons. Served with a side. Try it with Blackened Mahi or shrimp for a different twist.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, lettuce, tomato and onions and topped with Ranch dressing. Served with choice of side.
More about Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

330 Main Street East, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.
More about Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

