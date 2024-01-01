Crab cakes in Banner Elk
Banner Elk restaurants that serve crab cakes
Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.95
Pan seared, blackened or fried lump crab cake on sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and zesty remoulade
Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk
330 Main Street East, Banner Elk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh hand pattied crab cakes served with lettuce and tartar sauce.