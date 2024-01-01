Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Banner Elk

Banner Elk restaurants
Banner Elk restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave

324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Supreme$10.95
Tri-colored chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos. Sour cream upon request
More about Banner Elk Cafe - 324 Shawneehaw Ave
Consumer pic

 

Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

330 Main Street East, Banner Elk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$9.95
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99
Nacho Salad$10.95
Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99
Hillbilly Nachos$13.95
French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.
More about Town Tavern of Banner Elk - Town Tavern of Banner Elk

