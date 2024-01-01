Nachos in Banner Elk
Banner Elk restaurants that serve nachos
324 Shawneehaw Ave, Banner Elk
|Nachos Supreme
|$10.95
Tri-colored chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos. Sour cream upon request
330 Main Street East, Banner Elk
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.95
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99
|Nacho Salad
|$10.95
Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99
|Hillbilly Nachos
|$13.95
French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.