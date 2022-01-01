Go
Bantam and Biddy

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast



Popular Items

Side Cornbread (GF)$1.50
2 jalapeno cornbread muffins with honey butter
Chicken Tender Entree (GF)$16.50
5 tenders (choice of spicy or regular), 2 sides, choice of sauce. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Chicken Tenders Appetizer (GF)
Choose sweet chipotle or regular! Comes with choice of sauce. (GF) (Spicy contains coconut sugar)
Veggie Plate (GF)$14.95
Choice of 4 sides. Includes our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Southern Cobb (GF)$10.50
mixed greens with chopped bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, & pecans. (GF)
Shrimp Basket (GF)$15.25
6 Gulf Shrimp (choice of spicy or regular), creole mayo sauce, 2 sides. Served with lemon and our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Sauteed Salmon (GF)$16.95
5 oz. salmon filet, dill mustard sauce, 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
lettuce, bread & butter pickles, mayo on jalapeño cheddar or potato bun. Choice of one side.
Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)
Meatloaf (GF)$16.50
8 oz. meatloaf with tomato sauce, choice of 2 sides. Served with our GF jalapeño cornbread.
Location

1544 Piedmont Avenue Northeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
