Bantam Tavern in NW Portland packs a great cocktail program, crave able food and a perfect draft list into a little package.
922 NW 21st Ave • $$

Popular Items

Fall Salad$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Turkey & bacon sandwich with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion on grilled sourdough. Served with house made chips..
Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Grilled ground Chuck Meatloaf, bourbon glaze, tomato bacon jam, special sauce, slaw, on sourdough bread.
Jerk Legs$12.00
Confit chicken legs, marinated in jerk seasoning, charred & served with cilantro lime yogurt dip.
Fries$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
Tavern Burger$14.00
Grilled chuck with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, aioli, & Dijon on a sesame seed bun. Served with house made chips.
Korean Fried Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, tossed in house BBQ sauce, with cabbage pepper slaw, on Texas toast
Fish & Chips$16.00
-Limited-
Beer battered cod with fries, slaw
and house made tartar.
Spam Slammers$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
Crab Dip with Wontons$12.00
Crab, chili & cream cheese dip, with fried wonton chips.
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

922 NW 21st Ave

Portland WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
