Banyan Bar + Refuge

We are a vibrant neighborhood spot serving up Asian flavors with an American feel, a playful balance of fine dining, and deep-fried.

DIM SUM • NOODLES

553 Tremont St • $$

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Bao$14.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, korean style sweet + spicy glaze, pickles
Pork Belly Bao (sf)$14.00
pork belly, shaved onion, dried pineapple, peanuts, cilantro
Miso Caesar Salad (vg, gf*)$16.00
kale, napa cabbage, grilled green onion, salted egg yolk, garlic crouton crumbs, miso caesar dressing
Tuna Poke Bowl ( gf ,v*)$21.00
ahi tuna, sambal aioli, avocado, garlic-cucumbers, pickled red onion, edamame, roasted carrots, fried shallots, furikake
Veggie Fried Rice (v, gf)$8.00
white rice fried with banyan veggie mix, garlic, ginger, hoisin
Garlic Cucumbers (v, gf)$6.00
cucumber, soy-ginger dressing, lemon, sesame
Fried Avo Bao (vg)$12.00
crispy avocado, bbq sauce, shaved onion, pickles
Dumpling Party$35.00
Everyone's Favorite Banyan Bar + Refuge tradition!
Dan Dan Noodles$23.00
spicy szechuan chicken ragu, peanuts, ramen noodles, scallion
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

553 Tremont St

Boston MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

