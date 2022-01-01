Go
Banyans On the Green

It's a great day to be on the Green!

925 Fairway Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 Piece Fish N Chips$14.90
Hand breaded and cut in house Alaskan cod in Japanese panko bread crumbs. Served with fries and tartar.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.65
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo.
Chicken Strips & fries$9.15
Shrimp Tacos$14.65
Seared shrimp, cabbage, tomato, green onions and cotija cheese, with a ginger cilantro lime sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Pretzelwich$11.15
Location

925 Fairway Dr.

McCall ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
