Banyans On the Green
It's a great day to be on the Green!
925 Fairway Dr.
Popular Items
Location
925 Fairway Dr.
McCall ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toll Station Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Ragazza Di Lago-McCall
Come on in and enjoy!
Frenchie's on Third
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Moose Pizza
Come in and enjoy New York Style Pizza, Pasta, or a Flippin' Burger!
Try our milkshakes that are made with real hand-scooped ice cream!