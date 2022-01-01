Go
Toast

Oak on Main

Great Italian food to go.

337 E Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$7.00
Toasted and served with marinara dipping sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our house made creamy Caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
House Made. Breaded and deep fried, with marinara.
Lasagna$16.00
Fried Ravioli$9.00
Deep fried raviolis filled with three cheeses. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Cougar gold Chicken Carbonara Macaroni and Cheese$16.00
Grilled chicken , smoked candied bacon, Cougar Gold cheese sauce and penne noodles. Served with garlic bread and salad.
Linguine Carbonara$15.00
Thick bacon and linguine in our cream sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese,
tomato and green onion.
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Egg noodles tossed in our garlic cream sauce and topped with Parmesan.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$15.00
Handmade meatballs over spaghetti noodles, with our marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Spag/bolognese$12.00
Spaghetti with our house made meat sauce. Served with ceasar salad and garlic bread.
See full menu

Location

337 E Main Street

Pullman WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Timber

No reviews yet

Bar & Grill

Paradise Creek Brewery

No reviews yet

Full-service restaurant in Pullman's downtown. Located in the historic Old Post Office built-in 1930.

Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream is a Full service coffee shop with all your favorite espresso and coffee drinks, fresh baked good including breakfast and lunch items served all day. Plus a full service Ice Cream Counter and Soda Fountain. Get your Milkshakes/Malts, Banana Splits, Sundaes, Scooped Ice Cream, Phosphates, Flavored Italian Sodas, Flavored Energy Drinks, Lemonades, Teas and so much more!

Manny's Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston