Go
Toast

Bao and Broth

Come in and enjoy!

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206 • $$

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Ramen$13.00
Miso + Chicken Broth, Ginger Chicken, Burnt Garlic Oil, Roasted Corn, Bamboo , and Scallions
Fried Chicken Bun$4.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken (dark meat), Southern Slaw, Sriracha Aioli
Bulgogi Bun$4.50
Bulgogi Beef (Korean Marinated Sliced Ribeye), Cucumbers, Gochujang (Korean chili paste)
Belly Bun$4.50
Chashu Pork Belly, Chili Crisp Aioli, Pickled Daikon, Scallions
Spicy Pork Ramen$14.00
Chashu Pork Belly, Pickled Ginger, Soft Egg, Pork + Chicken Stock, Fresno Chili Paste.........yes the OG Spicy Pork!
Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth$4.00
Falafel Bun$4.50
Falafel (chickpea fritter), Seasoned Cucumbers, Cilantro, Tzatziki (yogurt sauce)
Togarashi Fries$4.00
Fresh cut potato fries, togarashi spice (Japanese chili powder), sesame aioli
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.50
Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork, Shoyu Egg, Mushrooms, Scallions
Tofu Bun$4.50
Crispy Tofu toss in sesame dressing, Gochujang, and Cucumbers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Dumpling Lady

No reviews yet

The Dumpling Lady @ Optimist Hall

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Thrifty CLT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast

No reviews yet

Hot⚡️Fast | Serving America’s Favorite Sandwich + golden fries with a side of kindness | It’s simple: Just be good

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston