Bao Brewhouse
Traditional Chinese fare with a nuance of American flair. All menu items are served family style and will arrive at the table right when it's finished being prepared.
DIM SUM
1317 14th St • $$
1317 14th St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:20 pm
