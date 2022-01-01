Go
Toast

Bao Brewhouse

Traditional Chinese fare with a nuance of American flair. All menu items are served family style and will arrive at the table right when it's finished being prepared.

DIM SUM

1317 14th St • $$

Avg 4 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Xiao Long Bao$13.88
Beef soup dumplings (5 each) (Contains soy and sesame that cannot be omitted) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Fried Tofu Bao$13.88
Steamed roujiamo buns, Bao pickled vegetables, cilantro, rice crunch, sambal hoisin, treasure aioli (2 per order) (Veg)(Sub lettuce to make gf)
Comes with shrimp cracklins
Big on the Pig 2.0$13.88
Spicy pork and chicken dumplings, scallions, fried onions, spicy chili crisp, chili oil. (SPICY) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted) (5 per order)
Cheese Rangoons$8.88
Onion cream cheese, pineapple sweet & sour chile, scallion, cilantro, tri-color fresno peppers, sambal hoisin, black sesame (5 per order) (veg) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Char Sui Bao$15.88
Steamed barbecue pork bao bun, oyster sauce, scallion, sesame seeds, superior spicy sauce (3 per order) (Contains oyster sauce that can not be omitted) (Contains gluten that cannot be omitted)
Garlic Fried Rice$13.88
Lup Chong (Chinese sausage), garlic, egg, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds, shredded carrots, edamame and bean sprouts (gluten in Chinese sausage)
Drunken Empress$15.88
Drunken rice noodles, oyster sauce, egg, red fresno chile, onions, green onions, bak-choy, shiitakes, cilantro, Thai basil and mung bean sprouts with Tennessee whiskey wine (gluten in oyster sauce) (veg if "No Oyster Sauce")
Spicy Yaki-Soba$13.88
Lup cheong (Chinese sausage), garlic, scallion, ginger, baby bok-choy, tri-color fresno peppers, sambal hoisin, miso Mongolian sauce, soy sauce, pistachio, Thai basil, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds (SPICY) (Sub rice noodle to make gluten free)
Sweet-Soy Pork Belly Bao$15.88
Steamed roujiamo buns, Bao pickled vegetables, cilantro, treasure aioli (2 per order) (Sub lettuce to make gf)
Served with shrimp cracklins
1 lb Wings$11.88
1 pound of breaded wings tossed in the dry rub of your choice and served with choice of wet sauce on side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1317 14th St

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:20 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wild

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bubu

No reviews yet

Bubu

Jovanina's Broken Italian

No reviews yet

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

Milepost Zero Bar

No reviews yet

The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston