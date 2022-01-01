Go
  • Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

Asian/Fusion cuisine specializing in Bao (steamed buns) with a variety of fillings. The truck was started in 2015 and now has a permanent home in the Bao & Beer Garden. A European beer garden situated in an urban location right outside of downtown Durham, NC.

812 North Mangum Street

Popular Items

Beef Short-rib Bao$15.00
2 steamed buns filled with slow cooked Angus beef Short-rib shredded and topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, sriracha mayo, sesame seeds, served with small side french fries.
Pork Belly Bomber Fries$11.00
Beer battered fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy shredded pork belly, sriracha Mayo, honey hoisin, pickled cabbage, and green onions.
Soy Vegan "BBQ" Bao$14.00
2 steamed buns filled with shredded marinated soy protein. Topped with pickled purple cabbage, sweet chili glaze, mixed greens, fresh local sprouts, sesame seeds (vegan & vegetarian), served with small side of french fries.
Pork Belly Bao$16.00
Thick sliced and crispy pork belly served inside two steamed buns with cucumber, honey hoisin glaze, topped with sesame seeds, comes with small side french fries.
7 Souju Wings$12.00
Ginger soy Souju sweet sticky seasoned wings.
Pork Soup Dumplings$10.00
6 piece soup dumplings filled with minced pork and soup broth served with sweet chili sauce. (juicy dumplings)
Fried Mandu$11.00
7 piece fried mandu dumplings filled with minced pork and veggies, served with a spicy chili oil.
7 Char-siu Wings$12.00
7 crispy fried wings tossed in a char-siu (cantonese style bbq sauce).
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$12.00
Tender pieces of freshly grilled chicken served on a bed of fried rice and topped with sweet honey soybean glaze, babycorn, and snow peas.
Bulgogi Korean BBQ Bowl$13.00
Marinated sliced beef ribeye served on a bed of white rice, mixed greens, kimchi, topped with sriracha mayo, and honey hoisin glaze, and sesame seeds.
Durham NC

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
