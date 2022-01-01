Go
Toast

Bao Bros. Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

8574 Highway 6 N.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Heat$4.75
Crispy panko chicken tossed in our signature sweet heat sauce laid on a bed of spring mix and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
BB Brussels$6.45
Crispy crunchy brussel sprouts topped with our Gochujang sauce and toasted sesame.
Buffalo Chicken$4.75
Crispy panko chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce on a bed of spring mix drizzled with jalapeno ranch
Korean Bulgogi$5.50
Marinated beef topped with toasted sesame seeds, sliced kimchi, and green onions
Potstickers$6.50
Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce
Gochujang$4.75
Fried bao, crispy panko chicken tossed in gochujang sauce topped with crisp rice, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds
Fisher$4.95
Crispy fish tempura on a bed of Asian slaw topped with habanero avocado sauce, sweet heat sauce, and seaweed salad
The Texan$5.25
Smoked Texas Prime brisket on a bed of Asian slaw topped with house barbeque sauce and pickled onions
Edamame$4.50
Fresh edamame with your choice of smoked sea salt or spicy garlic chili
Loaded Fries$8.95
Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein
See full menu

Location

8574 Highway 6 N.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crazy Frogs Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

No reviews yet

We are family owned and operated. Named in honor of our family Matriarch, Verna Mae.
We offer Louisiana style comfort food...just like Mama used to make!

Goode Co. Barbeque - 290

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston