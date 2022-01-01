Go
#Baonanas - East Village

New take on banana pudding! Light, fluffy mousse, softened wafers, and fresh fruits in every scoop :D

93 East 7th Street

Popular Items

Bao Bear Macaron$3.00
Handcrafted from scratch, this decadent French macaron is a Nutella ganache embraced by chocolate cookies. Almost too adorable to eat.. Almost.
OG #Baonanas
The OG Baonanas, the one that started it all! Fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened nilla wafers and fresh sliced bananas.
Lychee-Rose
Refreshing pop of flavor! Fluffy lychee-rose mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and fresh sliced strawberries and lychees.
S’mores
Fluffy Valrhona chocolate mousse with layers of graham crackers, marshmallow fluff, and sliced bananas.
Ubenanas
Ube(Purple yam) mousse with bits of ube halaya(purple yam jam) and layers of softened graham crackers and slice fresh bananas.
Cream n’ Cookies
No bananas in this one! Scrumptious cookies n cream mousse with layers of softened chocolate sandwich cookies
Vegan Buko Pandan
Pandan-Coconut-Cashew Mousse with layers of vegan graham crackers, banana slices and toasted coconut. *contains almonds and cashews
Location

93 East 7th Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
