Baonanas HQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

19 Reviews

$$

181 Monticello Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07304

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mini Party Tray$26.00
Serves 4-6 (or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for you and your loved ones to spread the joy of #baonanas!
Party Party Tray$35.00
Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!
Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!$7.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
16oz Cantaloupe Juice$2.50
A refreshing delicacy in the Philippines, each cantaloupe juice has a ton of fresh cantaloupe bits inside and is served ice cold. Comes with a compostable straw to protect baby turtles. :D
Ubenanas$7.00
Ube(Purple yam) mousse with bits of ube halaya(purple yam jam) and layers of softened graham crackers and slice fresh bananas.
10 or 20 Pre-Packed Scoops
Create Your Own Pint #Baonanza!$12.95
Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.
Cream n' Cookies
No bananas in this one! Scrumptious cookies n cream mousse with layers of softened chocolate sandwich cookies
OG #Baonanas$6.50
The OG Baonanas, the one that started it all! Fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened nilla wafers and fresh sliced bananas.
S'mores
Fluffy, mousse-like vanilla pudding with layers of graham crackers and fresh sliced bananas folded into our homemade chocolate mousse and marshmallow fluff.
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City NJ 07304

