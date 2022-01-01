BAPS!
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
2680 S. Escondido Blvd.
Escondido, CA 92025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
2680 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025
Nearby restaurants
Better Buzz
Come in and enjoy!
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
At DiCicco’s we’ve been celebrating tradition since 1956! We’re cooking up homestyle Italian dishes just the way mama used to make them, in our traditionally styled ristorante.
You don’t need to be a big spender to enjoy quality Italian food. From Sicily to Napoli, DiCicco's showcases the best flavors from the Old Country, at prices which won’t break the bank.
Cork & Knife Escondido
Boutique shop selling, Retail Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie, and Unique Retail Gifts.
Barrel Republic Escondido
Come in and enjoy!