Go
BAPS! image

BAPS!

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2680 S. Escondido Blvd.

Escondido, CA 92025

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

2680 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido CA 92025

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Better Buzz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

At DiCicco’s we’ve been celebrating tradition since 1956! We’re cooking up homestyle Italian dishes just the way mama used to make them, in our traditionally styled ristorante.
You don’t need to be a big spender to enjoy quality Italian food. From Sicily to Napoli, DiCicco's showcases the best flavors from the Old Country, at prices which won’t break the bank.

Cork & Knife Escondido

No reviews yet

Boutique shop selling, Retail Wine, Cheese & Charcuterie, and Unique Retail Gifts.

Barrel Republic Escondido

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BAPS!

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston