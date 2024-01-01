Bar 1903 - 209 E Park Ave
Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
209 E Park Ave, Tallahassee FL 32301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island Seafood Company - New - Rashiad Bailey
No Reviews
1019 N Monroe Tallahassee, IL 32303
View restaurant
SLIDERS - A SANDWICH REVOLUTION
No Reviews
1122 Thomasville Road Unit#4 TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
View restaurant
Essence of India - 1105 Apalachee Parkway
No Reviews
1105 Apalachee Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tallahassee
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant