Village Pie-Bar 802

-

8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort

Waffle Ice cream Sandwich$8.00
The 802 Smash Burger$15.00
Our signature smash patty with mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle, and american cheese on our new seeded roll with a side of fries
Tenders N Fries$15.00
3 chicken tenders and side of fries
Build Your Own Pizza$19.99
18" cheese pie
White Pie$24.99
No red sauce, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, garlic oil and pecorino romano
802 House Salad$14.00
House lettuce blend with tomato, onion, carrots, peppers, cucumber & choice of dressing
French Dip$16.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, veal demi glace and crispy fried garlic on our signature seeded roll
Herbivore$24.99
Spinach, mushrooms, onion, peppers, black olive
Classic Caesar Salad$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing Add Crispy Chicken Breast or double Burger Patty to any salad for $4.01
802 Boneless Wings$15.00
(4) Boneless wings with Bleu Cheese dressing
South Londonderr VT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
