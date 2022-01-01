Village Pie-Bar 802
-
8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort
Popular Items
Location
8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort
South Londonderr VT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Johnny Seesaw's
Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, our menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food. All-comers welcome!
Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
Good Food....Good Times!
Social House
Come in and Enjoy
Zoey's Double Hex
Comfortably Casual Dining