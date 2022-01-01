The puffy taco (as seen on this season's Netflix Taco Chronicles) is one of the iconic tacos of San Antonio, TX and has been an off-the-menu item at BAR AMÁ since we opened. Fresh masa flash-souffléd so that it puffs up and is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This DIY taco set includes (3) puffy tacos, cabbage, salsa, crema, onions-cilantro and lime. PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different tacos in a single order is unavailable.

