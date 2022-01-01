Go
BAR AMÁ

AMÁ is chef Josef Centeno's homage to the Tex-Mex cooking he grew up on—casual, inventive, delicious dishes inspired by four multi-cultural generations of Tejanos and their love of food.

118 W 4th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

QUESO & CHIPS$12.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
CILANTRO PESTO CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Roasted cauliflower with our cilantro and cashew pesto, fresh herbs, lime, and cotija cheese. An all-time favorite.
PUFFY TACOS (three)$21.00
The puffy taco (as seen on this season's Netflix Taco Chronicles) is one of the iconic tacos of San Antonio, TX and has been an off-the-menu item at BAR AMÁ since we opened. Fresh masa flash-souffléd so that it puffs up and is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This DIY taco set includes (3) puffy tacos, cabbage, salsa, crema, onions-cilantro and lime. PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different tacos in a single order is unavailable.
SNAP PEA & PEAR SALAD$16.00
Refreshing and bright, this raw salad also includes grapefruit, blue cheese and our house-made walnut dressing. Tastes like Spring.
MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$18.00
Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.
PATATAS BRAVAS$16.00
These sauce-slathered peewee potatoes are blanketed with sriracha, cotija and pickled onion. They're our go-to snack to share and always has us craving more.
RICE & BEANS$8.00
Our borracho beans come with Mom’s rice.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$14.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half)$24.00
Half chicken marinated in our homemade Mexican sriracha. Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Comes with homemade flour tortillas and Tex-Mex ranch x raita (crema/yogurt) dip.
PLEASE ALLOW // 30 minutes to prepare.
SWEET POTATO MOLE ENCHILADAS$17.00
Sweet potato & cheese-filled enchiladas with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with cotija, crema, and cilantro. (4) enchiladas per order.
Location

118 W 4th St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
