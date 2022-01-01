Bar and Board

Go
Popular Items

Fried Calamari$14.00
white balsamic aioli, pickled fresno, lemon, parsley
Meze Board$19.00
Side Risotto$9.00
fall vegetable risotto
Honeynut Squash Bisque$9.00
honeynut squash, creme fraiche, toasted pepitas
Flourless Chocolate$10.00
valhrona chocolate, whipped cream, fresh berries, gluten free
Smash Burger$19.00
two 1/4 pound beef patties, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
Side grilled shrimp$14.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Chicken Bacon Wrap$17.00
Crispy Chicken, truffle honey mustard, , Lettuce, Tomato, pickles, brioche bun
Scallop app$18.00
honeynut squash puree, roasted corn succotash
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

282 Thames st

Newport RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Famous for Breakfast.
Fabulous for Lunch and Dinner!

Malt

No reviews yet

We are a family run restaurant that features fresh local food with 31 draft beers, and craft selections, with many Single Malts, Bourbons & Irish Whiskeys

Boru Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Relaxed ramen inspired eatery offering bowls of noodles & tasty bites.

Pour Judgement Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

