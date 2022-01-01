Go
Bar Avalon

1054 Reviews

116 E Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Popular Items

Avalon Burger$19.00
Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries
Eggplant Chips$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara
Chicken Piccata Family Dinner$65.00
A family style dinner that serves upto 5 guests. Antipasti tray, Caesar salad, penne pasta (marinara, Vodka or Alfredo) & Dessert
Chopped Romaine$14.00
caesar dressing, bacon
Cheese Steak Egg Roll$15.00
braised short rib, caramelized onion, mozzarella & cheddar.
Filet Tips and Gulf Shrimp$29.00
filet tips, shrimp, fingerling potatoes, veal Demi sauce
Judy Foodie Pasta Family Dinner$65.00
penne pasta with shredded short rib, caramelized onion, mushrooms, veal Demi sauce, salad, surprise dessert, serves up to 5
Asian Salmon Salad$24.00
Pan seared Scottish Salmon over an arugula salad with oranges, udon noodles chopped veggies and sesame vinaigrette
Kids Chicken Fingers$15.95
Gnocchi Seafood Vodka$29.00
lobster, shrimp, crab vodka sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

116 E Gay St, West Chester PA 19380

Directions

