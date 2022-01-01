Go
Benno Restaurant

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7 East 27th St. • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (520 reviews)

Popular Items

STEAK AU POIVRE$50.00
sirloin, caraflex cabbage, pommes purée, peppercorn sauce
CHICORY SALAD$22.00
Ossau Iraty, beets, walnuts, apple
CAPPELLACCI$28.00
Pekin duck, mushroom consommé
GREENMARKET BRASSICAS$21.00
sunflower seed dressing
QUADROTTI$27.00
robiolina fonduta, chestnut honey
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7 East 27th St.

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
