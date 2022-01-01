Go
One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

8326 Main Street

Popular Items

Beef on Weck - Regular$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Shoe String Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Wings - 20$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
Chicken Fingers$12.49
5 Tenderloins, Sauce painted on one side, served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
Wings - 10$15.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
Beef on Weck - Mini$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Extra Dressings$1.00
Beef on Weck- Small$11.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & carved while you wait. Served with a Pickle
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Beer Battered Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
Location

Clarence NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
