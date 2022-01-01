Go
Toast

Bar Bill

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

185 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

TO Beer Battered Fries$4.49
TO Mini Beef$8.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
TO Regular Beef$14.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
TO 20 Wings$31.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
TO Waffle Fries$4.49
TO Shoe String Fries$4.49
TO Chicken Fingers$12.49
(5) Tenderloins served with celery + bleu cheese dressing - All wing flavors available
TO Small Beef$11.95
Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.
TO 10 Wings$15.95
Served with our homemade bleu cheese
TO Extra Dressings$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

185 Main St

East Aurora NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Irishman Pub and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

189

No reviews yet

Whiskey & other brown spirits are the specialty of this hip bar with a modern pub menu & live music.

Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Between our amazing atmosphere, food, coffee, and music we attract loads friendly faces from East Aurora and beyond– you could be next!

Elm Street Bakery

No reviews yet

**New business hours** Tuesday: 8 am- 5pm, Wednesday: 8 am- 5pm, Thursday: 8 am- 7pm, Friday: 8 am-7 pm, Saturday: 8 am- 5 pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston