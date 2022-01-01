Bar Bohemien
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
9355 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City CA 90232
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Roberta's Pizza LA
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzette
Pizzette , Stuffed Pizzette & Salads by Nancy Silverton.
Goodboybob Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
The Jolly Oyster
Come in and enjoy!