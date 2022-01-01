Revival Bar | Curbside Books
Come in and enjoy!
125 South Clark Street
Location
125 South Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Brando's Speakeasy
We are Chicago’s staple for karaoke & cocktails. Whether it’s our karaoke bar or our adjacent cocktail lounge, we have everything you’re looking for during a night out in Chicago.
Teatro ZinZanni
Come in and enjoy!
Smoque BBQ - Revival
Come in and enjoy!
Urbanspace
From the team behind Gold Coast favorite, Sparrow, arrives The Peregrine Club. Drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of a grand Milan train terminal, The Peregrine Club will welcome visitors with a cocktail focused menu as they explore the Urban Space Food Hall. Come for an aperitivo happy hour and stay for Italian inspired drinks and a Euro-centric wine list.