Go
Bar Bruno image
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Bar Bruno

Open today 12:00 PM - 1:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

541 Reviews

$$

520 Henry Street

Brooklyn, NY 11231

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

520 Henry Street, Brooklyn NY 11231

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Santo Brúklin

No reviews yet

Brazilian Comfort Food With A Modern Twist

Lucali

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baby Lucs

No reviews yet

A Slice Shop from Mark Iacono

Buttermilk Channel

No reviews yet

Celebrating 12 years as one of Brooklyn's most popular neighborhood restaurants, Buttermilk Channel is known for its warm, hospitality and a well-crafted menu of American and bistro cuisine.

Bar Bruno

orange star4.3 • 541 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston